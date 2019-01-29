Annual Dragon Boat Festival returns to Midsummer Meadow for 2019

To coincide with the Chinese New Year the Rotary Clubs of Northampton have announced this year’s Dragon Boat Festival.

The Rotary Dragon Boat Festival is returning to Northampton’s Midsummer Meadow this year after four years at Billing Aquadrome.

This will be the sixteenth annual dragon boat race in Northampton, organised and run by the four Northampton Rotary Clubs.

Event chairman Paul Simpson said: “We are delighted to bring the event back into the town.

"The event has retained its popularity with the competing teams and is a great fun day out for all the family.

"In the past it has attracted over 2,000 visitors."

The event is scheduled to take place on July 14 with up to 39 crews racing on the adjacent River Nene.

Over the years the event has raised thousands of pounds for charities, including the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance, and this year a number of changes have been introduced, including the location.

All paying teams entering the event will be able to nominate a local charity of their choice to receive a £200 donation from the four Rotary Clubs of Northampton.

The teams will also be able to use the event to publicise their chosen charities and to raise additional funds.

The event is open to all including local businesses, sports clubs, schools, colleges, universities and privately entered teams.

The festival will include entertainment for all the family such as rides, stalls, food and drink.

Entry to the festival is free of charge and car parking will be available at a nominal fee.

All the profit from this event will go to the Rotary Club supported projects locally, nationally and internationally.

For more information on how you can take part e-mail paul.dragons@rotarydragons.org.uk or visit the website, www.rotarydragons.org.uk.