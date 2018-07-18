Anne dances the afternoon away as she celebrates 106th birthday at Northampton care home

Anne Murphy celebrated her 106th birthday in style at a Northampton care home where she staff describe as the life and soul of the party.

Anne, who is a resident at HC-One’s Pytchley Court care home, was born on July 14, 1912, at Witton Farm near Oxford.

She had various jobs throughout her life including a receptionist at a doctors' surgery, a waitress at Lyons Cornerhouse and Busbys Department Store. She has one daughter with her husband Peter and has been blessed with two beautiful grandchildren.

The most important event in Anne’s life was meeting the Queen Mother at Kempton Barracks with her daughter, Jean. She is also proud of her collection of birthday cards she has received from the Queen and was very excited to add another to her collection.

Despite her age, Anne is still the life and soul of the party and is usually the first up dancing when entertainers visit Pytchley Court.

The team at the home decided to organise a surprise birthday party for Anne which was attended by her family, friends, fellow residents and the Mayor and Mayoress of Northampton.

Everyone gathered to wish Anne a happy birthday, she was presented with a birthday cake and a bouquet of flowers, followed by live entertainment from Lesley Ann and a delicious buffet lunch.

Anne commented that she truly enjoyed her birthday celebrations and that it was better than going out to a posh hotel.

Pytchley Court Home Manager, Zora Johnson said: “It was a privilege to celebrate such a special occasion with Anne and her loved ones, everyone at Pytchley Court was honoured to be part of her day.”