Animal cruelty hotline in Northamptonshire took more than 500 calls in December last year, say RSPCA

RSPCA Northamptonshire took more than 500 calls about animals in need over the Christmas period last year, according to new figures.

The figures come as the charity launches its 2018 Christmas appeal asking animal lovers to help Stock the Sleigh with vital items to make the festive season happy, healthy and safe for thousands of animals.

Last year during the festive season (December 1 - 30), the charity for neglected animals received 502 calls to its 24-hour cruelty hotline with concerns about animals in distress in Northamptonshire.

This year, the charity’s inspectors will be out 24/7 rescuing animals from pets to livestock to wildlife in all weathers. For many animals brought to safety, it is just the start of a long road to recovery and a new life.

Now, the RSPCA is asking for donations this Christmas to help fund its animal centres all year round.

RSPCA chief executive Chris Sherwood said: “We would not be able to help the thousands of animals we rescue, rehome and rehabilitate every Christmas without the public’s generous support.

"What people perhaps don’t realise is that after each animal is brought to warmth and safety, they sometimes face weeks and months of vital care, whether that is someone to hand-rear a kitten through the night, vital surgery for an abused dog, rehabilitation for an injured gull, or simply a warm bed and food for a neglected or abandoned animal.

“This Christmas we are asking people to Stock the Sleigh for the RSPCA, and help us to care for the thousands of animals we know that, sadly, will continue to come through our doors this festive season.”