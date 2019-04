A family of 19 cats have been signed over to RSPCA Northamptonshire after they were rescued from a home in the town. Now, they all need a new home and are ready to meet potential owners who can give them the patience and care they need to come out of their shells.

1. Nightingale - three-year-old female A total of nineteen cats were rescued from a cat hoarding situation at a Northampton home. RSPCA other Buy a Photo

2. Dove - three-year-old female Pet hoarding can be very unhealthy as personal space, comfort and hygiene can be severely impacted - for both the pets and the owners. RSPCA other Buy a Photo

3. Merle - three-year-old female The family of cats were signed over to RSPCA Northamptonshire - who discovered three of the females were also pregnant. They will need to be held onto until their kittens are weaned and vaccinated. RSPCA other Buy a Photo

4. Hawk - five-year-old male Interestingly, nearly all the cats rescued from the Northampton house are named after birds. RSPCA other Buy a Photo

View more