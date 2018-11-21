Animal charity investigating barks heard coming from van on Northampton car park

An investigation has been launched by the RSPCA into reports of dogs trapped in a van on a Northampton car park.

Distressed residents have reported across social media about hearing barks and whimpers coming from a van in the Mounts car park, off Campbell Square.

Members of the public are concerned they can hear dogs barking from a van on a Northampton car park.

They claim they have seen the van move from spot to spot in the car park over the past week but have never seen an owner.

Now, they have raised their fears with the RSPCA and the police that animals could be trapped in the vehicle.

Many residents have contacted the Chronicle & Echo with concerns that any dogs inside the van do not have food or water, and may be in the vehicle overnight during cold weather.

A spokeswoman from RSPCA Northamptonshire said: "We are aware of this. Unfortunately we are unable to discuss complaints about specific people and what action may have been taken. We understand how frustrating that is for animals lovers but releasing information could prejudice a future prosecution or could lead to us being fined.

“We are so grateful to people who report suspected animal suffering to us and we would like to reassure people we will always look into and, if necessary, investigate any complaints made to us about animal welfare.

“A lot of the time issues will be dealt with by advice and education and it is not always appropriate to publicise this information for legal reasons.”

Anyone with concerns about an animal in distress can contact the RSPCA's 24-hour emergency line on 0300 1234 999.