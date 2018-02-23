Andrea Leadsom to speak at Guildhall's women's vote centenary celebration

The centenary anniversary of women’s vote will be celebrated during an International Women’s Day event at the Guildhall.

Leading the list of speakers on the day is South Northamptonshire MP, Andrea Leadsom, who will commemorate the first female cabinet minister, Margaret Bondfield, by unveiling a bronze statue.

Guildhall

Opening in The Great Hall at 11am on Sunday, March 10, the event features a programme of talks, performances, workshops and family-friendly activities.

Cllr Anna King, cabinet member for community engagement and safety, said: “The centenary anniversary of women’s suffrage is a really important milestone to mark and we feel that our International Women’s Day celebrations provide the perfect forum for doing so.

“We look forward to welcoming women and families to our free event on 10 March, where they can find out more about the suffragettes and women’s right to vote as well as enjoy the entertainment and networking opportunities.

The celebrations will continue with the launch of the Stories of Resilience book, stage performances and stalls from local community organisations.

Workshops and activities include knitting, a crime mystery activity, self-defence and yoga, while Annabel Amos from BBC Radio Northampton will be on stage at 2pm to help crown the 2018 Inspirational Woman Award winner.

