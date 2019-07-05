Ammonia leak at Burton Latimer industrial estate

Emergency services are at the scene of a reported ammonia leak in Burton Latimer.

Four fire appliances and 15 firefighters are at Latimer Business Park in Altendiez Way after the incident at about 4.40am this morning.

Alpro in Burton Latimer.

Soya food and drink manufacturer Alpro has been named locally as the source of the leak.

It's understood all Alpro employees have been evacuated from the site.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue service said the incident was contained and that there was no risk to the wider public.

The spokesman added that there were no reported injuries.

Fire crews are at the scene.

Nearby roads were closed but have since re-opened.

Fire crews are expected to be there for several hours.

Alpro has been contacted for comment.