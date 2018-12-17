Amazing unseen photos of Northampton's former psychiatric hospital

Northampton's former psychiatric hospital, which sits within the new housing development of St Crispin's in the Upton parish, opened in 1876 as the Berrywood Asylum. It closed in 1995 and has been a hotspot for a vandalism and arson in recent years. Part of the site has been redeveloped for residential use while the rest of the large site remains derelict. In August 2014 an inferno ripped through the Victorian-built facility, causing extensive damage to a former ward block. The site has been the subject of a number of large-scale plans, neither of which have come to fruition. Irish firm WN Developments took over the land in 2009 and announced major plans to bring it back to life. In 2016 a planning application was finally lodged with Northampton Borough Council to demolish the existing ward blocks, restore the grade two listed clock tower and build 137 flats and 98 houses on the site. Today the site still remains in a derelict state. We take a look at some exclusive photos of the ruins that remain.

