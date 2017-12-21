Amazing! Staff swap burgers and chips cash for presents to give to children at Northampton General Hospital

Staff at the Amazon distribution depot in Northampton brought smiles...and presents...to young patients at Northampton General Hospital before Chrismas

Operations supervisor Mark White encouraged colleagues to make an usual pledge to support the appeal.

"I had an idea back in October to use our DNN1 November and December fun fund budget on presents for the children who unfortunately will be spending time at Northampton Hospital over the Christmas/ new year period.

"I put the idea to a vote to all blue badge staff at DNN1, that instead of eating burgers and chips for two months the money will be used to buy Christmas presents, unsurprisingly everyone agreed with the idea."

The presents were handed over by Mark and his colleagues, Jon Lodge (area six senior manager), Barry Morton (operations manager) and Lee Palmer (shift manager) to the nursing staff at the two children’s wards at NGH.

"All the nursing staff were very welcoming and were very happy with the gifts and consideration given to the selection of age ranges covered."