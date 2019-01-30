Amazing Northampton traders revamp poorly Shelley's bathroom in 'DIY-SOS' style project

Traders have joined forces to build a specialist wet room for a 47-year-old who had her life turned upside down after she suffered a stroke following her 40th birthday.

Former legal secretary Shelley Balding of Brixworth had a stroke seven years ago, which left her completely unable to walk and means she now suffers epileptic seizures every day.

Husband and wife pair David and Shelley.

After becoming totally dependant on her loved ones, her change of lifestyle meant that Shelley and her family had to downsize homes, which became increasingly unsuitable for her needs.

Shelley's seizures meant she needed to use the family’s living room as a bedroom and with no way of getting upstairs, washing became difficult and often embarrassing.

The downstairs toilet was difficult to get to through a narrow corridor and the door could not be closed because of Shelley’s wheelchair.

If she had a seizure whilst in the bathroom it was very hard for her husband David to get to her quickly to ensure she did not cause herself serious harm.

Walls in a dis-used shower and toilet room have now been knocked down to create one room for Shelley's wheelchair. This photo was taken before the project.

A very basic requirement on her wish list was to be able to go to the toilet in her own home and to be able to shut the door easily and have the freedom to move about independently.

After a life-changing plea was issued on Facebook six months ago by village resident Julie Wykes, tradespeople of Brixworth village have since been giving their time entirely for free to help create a wet room for Shelley to use.

Friend of Shelley, Nichola Haysey also helped to co-ordinate the campaign and designed the project, she said: "The objective is, and has always been, just to help Shelley have a little positive space that she can share with her nearest and dearest, to give back to her a little of what she has lost and to also give back to her some degree of independence and happiness if at all possible."

Finally, this month, the family will see their project reach the finish line with the remaining tiling in the wet room to be placed this weekend.