Amazing duo who have given 6,000 Northampton cancer patients a present celebrate charity anniversary

A married couple, who have made 6,000 cancer patients in Northampton smile by handing out free goodie bags, are this week celebrating their second anniversary.

Lorraine and Lee Lewis of Upton set up The Lewis Foundation on April, 7 in 2016 after Lee made regular visits to his mum at NGH who was receiving treatment for cancer.

The pair had noticed how “sad and bored patients” looked on the Talbot Butler ward and later launched The Lewis Foundation in a bid to cheer them up.

Lorraine said: “For the first 12 months, we were literally running the charity month to month, hoping we would raise enough each month to continue.”

The charity recieved it’s first donation of just £30 from a friend to get it up and running but Lorraine and Lee had to raise funds quickly to deliver their first gift packs in May.

She added: "It was a constant worry we would have to stop.

“However, we knew how important it was and worked our socks off to grow our charity and make it work. It has paid off.”

The charity, which started making donations on the Talbot Butler Ward, now plans to gift 1,000 goodie bags every month to Oncology and Haemotology patients at four hospitals.

Patients have a varied selection of 22 different packs to choose from, which include puzzles, books and pamper kits.

After a successful two years, Lorraine is thanking the general public for making her charity dream a reality: “Every day, we get offers of help. This is from individuals, schools, businesses and the patients themselves. People can see the impact it has and want to give back.

"What has blown us away is the amount of young children and teenagers who have wanted to volunteer with us.

"We love that no matter, who you are or what your age is you can make a difference. It has shown us how amazing our community is and how they will help others. If people can't donate money, they donate an item or their time. This is what has helped us to achieve so much. We can't thank everyone enough for what they have done for us and what they help us to achieve on a daily basis."