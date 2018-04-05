Amazing duo that has gifted 6,000 cancer patients celebrate two year charity anniversary

A married couple, who have made 6,000 cancer patients in Northampton smile by handing out free goodie bags, are this week celebrating their second anniversary.

Lorraine and Lee Lewis of Upton set up The Lewis Foundation on April, 7 in 2016 after Lee made regular visits to his mum at NGH who was receiving treatment for cancer. The pair had noticed how “sad and bored patients” looked on the Talbot Butler ward and wondered what they could do to cheer them up, and launched The Lewis Foundation.

Now, after a successful two years gifting cancer patients with 6,000 goodie bags, Lorraine is now thanking the general public for making her charity dream a reality.

Upon asking whether the venture was tough, she said: "It was tough for us as for the first 18 months. We were relying on fundraising ourselves, the public fundraising and donating items."

The charity had their first donation of £30 from a friend to get them started but they had to raise funds quickly to get our first gift packs out in May 2016.

She added: "For the first 12 months, we were literally running the charity month to month, hoping we would raise enough each month to continue.

"It was a constant worry we would have to stop. However, we knew how important it was and worked our socks to grow our charity and make it work. It has paid off.

"As awareness of our work has grown, we have gained more support. Therefore, we are no longer in this position. We have grown rapidly in a way we would never have imagined."

The charity, which started on the Talbot Butler Ward, now gifts 1,000 goodie bags every month to Oncology and Haemotology at four hospitals, with a varied selection of 22 different packs to choose from, which include puzzles, books and pamper kits.

Lorraine, who still works a full-time job, said: "Every day, we get offers of help. This is from individuals, schools, businesses and the patients themselves. People can see the impact it has and want to give back.

"What has blown us away is the amount of young children and teenagers who have wanted to volunteer with us.

"We love that no matter who you are or what your age is you can make a difference. It has shown us how amazing our community is and how they will help others. If people can't donate money, they donate an item or their time. This is what has helped us to achieve so much. We can't thank everyone enough for what they have done for us and what they help us to achieve on a daily basis."

Lorraine says The Lewis Foundation is planning to bring an 'Eden Project Big Lunch' to Northampton later on this year - with more details set to be revealed at a later date.