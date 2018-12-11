Amazing Anya collects gifts and 25 tents for Northampton's rough sleepers

Kind Northampton nine-year-old Anya Field wrote a very different Christmas list to other girls her age.

The East Hunsbury girl only asked her mum for a 'squeezy' toy this Christmas but her biggest wish was to give the homeless community a present to unwrap on Christmas day.

Anya pictured after wrapping up presents for the homeless.

After sharing a gift appeal on her mum's Facebook profile, the big-hearted youngster called on her family and friends to dig deep and help her give to those who are less fortunate in our town.

Her mum Sallie said: "She’s done things before for Project 16:15 like drawn valentines cards and given out sweets, Easter eggs and drawn Easter cards - people have been very kind but this response has been amazing."

Through her social media gift campaign the Simon De Senlis pupil has been given 25 tents, sleeping bags, inflatable mattresses, food, 80 hats, 80 pairs of socks, scarves, trousers, coats, shoes, chocolate, selection boxes, gloves and toiletries.

Cash donations were also pledged to the good cause, which allowed Anya and her mum Sallie to buy some individuals personalised gifts to their taste, including winged eyeliner, a punk t-shirt, and a jumper.

Over the weekend Anya has been busy wrapping presents and writing gift tags, signing them off on one side with 'Anya's Wish'.

On the other side it says which family bought the gift so the recipient knows where it came from.

Many of the donations will be handed out on Christmas morning by Anya and her brother Levi, who will also wish the homeless community a merry Christmas.

On Monday night (December 10) Anya - who has been asking for donations through Facebook live videos - made a speech at full council to inform them of her generous present appeal.

If you want to pledge gifts to Anya's campaign then you can do so by getting in touch with Stan at project 16:15 here.