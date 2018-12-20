Alleged shoplifters bundled Northampton supermarket worker into car and drove off

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted during an incident outside Morrison’s supermarket in Victoria Promenade, Northampton.

The incident happened between 1.15pm and 1.30pm on Tuesday, December 18, when a member of staff was pushed into a car after he challenged two people suspected of shoplifting.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: "They drove out of the car park with the staff member still in the vehicle and came to a stop at the junction with Bridge Street.

"An altercation took place and the staff member was assaulted as he managed escape from the vehicle."

Two people have been arrested in connection with the incident and released under investigation pending further inquiries.

Witnesses to the incident, or anyone with information, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, the can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.