All the latest on the closure of a tree-top walkway in a Northamptonshire forest after 32,000 campaign for it to be saved

A final decision on what will become of a popular tree-top walk in a forest near Northampton will be made within the next week.

More than 32,000 signatures have been collected to save the Tree Top Way in Salcey Forest, which was shut in May after safety inspectors spotted rotten timbers along its structure.

Fans of the walk fear the attraction could be condemned and have been waiting for the Forestry Commission to decide if they will carry out vital repairs.

Now, the government body has said it will make a final call by the end of the month.

In July, the Forestry Commission announced it had completed a second assessment to get quotes to repair the walk.

A spokeswoman for the Forestry Commission said at the time: “We are very heartened to see the public support for the Tree Top Way and hope that people understand that we have to keep them safe. We will make sure our final decision is made on the latest information available and is the best use of public money. We hope to let people know our final decision in October.”

The Tree Top Way is a quarter-mile route that rises to 20 metres above the forest floor, and at its height offers a view above the trees. It opened in 2005 and reportedly cost £750,000 to build.