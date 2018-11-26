All the fun as Santa arrives in style at Northampton care home Christmas fair

Dozens of Northampton folk flocked to a Northampton Christmas fair over the weekend where Father Christmas paid an early visit to residents...in a Jaguar XJ.

Santa was reunited with his elves at St. Christopher's Care Home Christmas fair in Abington Park Crescent on Saturday (November 24) where staff, residents and volunteers competed in the first ever 'Great Christmas Bake Off' where the staff of St. Christopher's were set a challenge to make a Christmas cakes or biscuits of their choice. The fair featured all homemade and handmade items from the residents, staff, management and volunteers including chutneys, jams, Christmas gifts, cards and decorations, a bottle tombola, guess the weight of the cake and lucky dip jars. Raffle prizes including donations from Aston Martin Red Bull F1 & Aston Martin Lagonda, National Hunt Trainer, Caroline Bailey and the cast of Coronation Street and Emmerdale. Staff said the event "drew an unprecedented response" from residents their families and friends and the fundraising total will be revealed this week.

St. Christopher's Care Home Christmas Fair Isabella Sackerson, Father Christmas and Joel Sackerson

St. Christopher's Care Home Christmas Fair Sally Freestone and Briony Freestone

St. Christopher's Care Home Christmas Fair Savannah Reynolds, Father Christmas and Sue Freeman

St. Christopher's Care Home Christmas Fair Caroline Morris

