The Christmas themes on the cakes went from the contemporary to traditional snowy Christmas scenes, a reindeer complete with antlers, a Christmas parcel with bright red bow, a Christmas pudding and a snowman's head all of which helped the cake stall to raise over 200 on it's own.

All the fun as Santa arrives in style at Northampton care home Christmas fair

Dozens of Northampton folk flocked to a Northampton Christmas fair over the weekend where Father Christmas paid an early visit to residents...in a Jaguar XJ.

Santa was reunited with his elves at St. Christopher's Care Home Christmas fair in Abington Park Crescent on Saturday (November 24) where staff, residents and volunteers competed in the first ever 'Great Christmas Bake Off' where the staff of St. Christopher's were set a challenge to make a Christmas cakes or biscuits of their choice. The fair featured all homemade and handmade items from the residents, staff, management and volunteers including chutneys, jams, Christmas gifts, cards and decorations, a bottle tombola, guess the weight of the cake and lucky dip jars. Raffle prizes including donations from Aston Martin Red Bull F1 & Aston Martin Lagonda, National Hunt Trainer, Caroline Bailey and the cast of Coronation Street and Emmerdale. Staff said the event "drew an unprecedented response" from residents their families and friends and the fundraising total will be revealed this week.

Isabella Sackerson, Father Christmas and Joel Sackerson

1. St. Christopher's Care Home Christmas Fair

Isabella Sackerson, Father Christmas and Joel Sackerson
jpress
Buy a Photo
Sally Freestone and Briony Freestone

2. St. Christopher's Care Home Christmas Fair

Sally Freestone and Briony Freestone
jpress
Buy a Photo
Savannah Reynolds, Father Christmas and Sue Freeman

3. St. Christopher's Care Home Christmas Fair

Savannah Reynolds, Father Christmas and Sue Freeman
jpress
Buy a Photo
Caroline Morris

4. St. Christopher's Care Home Christmas Fair

Caroline Morris
jpress
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2