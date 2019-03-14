All lanes now open on M1 southbound near Northampton after two-lorry crash

Two lanes on the M1 southbound have been reopened near Northampton after a number of collisions this morning.

READ MORE: Up to an hour delays on Northampton stretch of M1 after multiple collisions

Two lanes were shut by Northamptonshire police on the M1 southbound between junction 15 and junction 15a while all emergency services attended the scene.

AA Traffic News is currently reporting queueing traffic for four miles, from junction 15, after two lorries were involved in an incident.

But now all lanes have been opened, Highways East Midlands have confirmed, and congestion still remains to junction 16 in Daventry.

Highways East Midlands were also taking earlier taking reports of multiple low speed collisions on the southbound carriageway.