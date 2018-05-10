All-in-one recycling coming to Northampton

Northampton residents will be able to put all their recycling in one bin from September.

Veolia takes over the town's environmental services contract on Monday, June 4, and they will initially continue to collect bins as they are done at the moment.

A change in service, however, will be implemented in September, when Veolia introduces the ‘all-in-one’ recycling wheelie bins.

Councillor Mike Hallam, cabinet member for environment, said: “We understand that there will be a lot of anticipation ahead of the new environmental services contract beginning in June, which is why Veolia will be spending time getting to know the area and routes first.

“The change to a new ‘all-in-one’ recycling service, with residents in wheelie bin areas receiving an extra lidded bin, will be introduced later in the year, addressing issues residents voiced during the consultation period about recyclables being blown out of boxes and littering the streets.”

In preparation for this change orders for the current recycling boxes from residents on wheelie bin rounds will cease on Friday, May 25.

These residents should be aware that any orders for recycling boxes that have not been delivered by June 1 will not be fulfilled.

Recyclables will still be collected between June and September. Residents with boxes can use any box to put their dry mixed recyclables, and anyone without a box will be encouraged to present their recycling in clear or white plastic bags instead.

People on sack collections rounds will continue to receive recycling boxes when replacements are needed. However, due to the move to an ‘all-in-one’ service, any colour box may be issued as a replacement, as residents will be able to put all their recycling in any box.

For residents who live in flats, containers will be re-labelled for commingled collection.

Instead, residents on bin collection rounds will receive their new ‘all-in-one’ recycling wheelie bin during August, ready for use in September.

Keith McGurk, regional director for Veolia said: “Veolia look forward to working with Northampton Borough Council in the years to come to help make Northampton a borough that its residents can be proud of. Veolia is committed to enabling residents to recycle more of their waste, more easily.

"We are working hard to ensure that the changes happening are communicated to residents."