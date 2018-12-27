All aboard! Volunteers needed at NGH to take little patients to theatre on a new train buggy

Poorly young patients at Northampton General Hospital (NGH) are in need of hard-working volunteers to steer them to the operating theatre on a new train.

The green and yellow train, complete with a working bell, was unveiled at NGH last week and will transport younger patients around the hospital.

This little train needs some more drivers for the new year.

Bosses of the facility say the train will make the experience of being in hospital a lot less daunting for youngsters.

Although the train is already in use, recruitment for volunteers to keep the it running is now underway.

The new recruits will take up their new post as train driver and conductor next year.

If you think you have what it takes to help, then contact the volunteer services team 01604 523159.