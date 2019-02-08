Alcohol seized from Northampton street drinkers 104 times in joint police and council operation

Figures have been released about Northampton anti-social behaviour operation.

Between 24 November and 2 January, Northampton Borough Council and Northamptonshire Police worked together to increase town centre patrols, outreach support and personal safety awareness.

During the six weeks the increased police patrols resulted in 12 arrests, six submissions of intelligence, 104 alcohol seizures and 29 instances where cyclists were stopped in pedestrian areas, mainly Abington Street.

Chief Inspector James Willis, the district commander, said he hope the results would see the scheme replicated this year during Easter, the summer holidays and Christmas 2019.

He said: “Working closely with the borough council and having additional police officers patrolling during the busy festive period had a positive impact in the town centre, and provided greater reassurance to those living, working, shopping and socialising in the area.

“We are pleased with the results of the action days and hope to work again with the council and repeat these at other busy periods during 2019.”

During the operation, an action day was held once a week during the six-week period.

The action day included town centre patrols by two borough council funded-police officers as well as information stalls in the Grosvenor Centre.

It also saw them engage 108 times with rough sleepers. This included signposting to support services such as the Nightshelter, the All Nations Church Winter Shelter and the Hope Centre.

Councillor Anna King, cabinet member for community safety, said the positive outcomes from the partnership activities with Northamptonshire Police, during the summer holidays and again over the Christmas period, are clear. There is an improvement in the town centre environment and, generally, people feel safer.

“It is great to be planning our activities ahead, knowing how busy the town centre becomes during key dates, so that we can ensure Northampton remains a great place to live, work and visit."