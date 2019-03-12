Alan Moore among the judges of Northampton's first ever film festival, launching today

Screen Northants’ first film festival will get underway today - marking the start of two weeks of screenings, Q&As from filmmakers, free events for youngsters and a 48-hour film challenge.

The event is running between March 12 and 27 at the Grosvenor Centre, the Northampton Filmhouse and the University of Northampton.

It also includes free events for 16 to 25 year olds, screenings of locally-made short films, a BBC Arts’ New Creatives information evening and a 48-hour film challenge.

Social enterprise film company Screen Northants aims to support more film production in the county and wants to use the film festival to open up the film industry to new audiences and under-represented groups.

A group of Northamptonshire young people were put in charge of devising the festival’s theme, which this year is 'Coming of Age'.

Screenings will take place in Screen Northants’ new shop called Film Festival Central on the ground floor of the Grosvenor Centre as well as at the Northampton Filmhouse.

Films that have been submitted to the 48-hour film challenge will be judged by writer Alan Moore, director Mitch Jenkins (The Show), editor Colin Goudie (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) and Rebekah Louisa Smith, the Film Festival Doctor.

Winners will receive a limited edition film festival clapper board trophy and a filmmaker's goodie bag.

See below for more information about the festival.

Watch UK exclusive screening of Cannibals and Carpet Fitters

A UK exclusive screening of feature film Cannibals and Carpet Fitters today (March 14) ahead of its UK release accompanied by a Q&A with the film’s writer, producers and director.

This is a free event exclusively for 16-25 year olds at Northampton Filmhouse.

To find out how to get tickets contact info@northamptonfilmfestival.co.uk or call in to Film Festival Central Monday-Friday 10am-5pm.

Take part in the '48-hour Film Challenge'

Anyone of any age and experience who would like to take part is invited to come to Film Festival Central at 7pm on Friday (March 15) where they will be given a theme and 48-hours to make a film on that theme.

This is open to anyone, working as a team or alone, shooting on a camera or phone, with any level of experience.

The film then has to be delivered to Film Festival Central by 7pm on Sunday (March 17). The only rules are that the film must be made entirely within those 48 hours and the film making team must come to Film Festival Central at some point during the weekend to ‘check in’.

Screen Northants is expecting films to only be a few minutes long. Prizes will be awarded to their favourite. People should express their interest to forty-eight@northamptonfilmfestival.co.uk

BBC and Arts Council England Rural Media session

Rural Media’s free information evening will be taking part on Thursday, March 21 at Film Festival Central on an exciting new opportunity to be commissioned by the BBC and Arts Council England.

Rural Media will lead the session, at 6.30pm, on New Creatives for people in the Midlands aged between 16 and 30 years old who have innovative ideas for short form audio, film and interactive work.

To book your place click here.

Watch Reclaim the Frame: The Kindergarten Teacher

Finally, on Tuesday, March 26, there will be a Reclaim the Frame special with Birds Eye View. The Kindergarten Teacher will be shown at Northampton Filmhouse followed by a panel discussion on the themes of the film hosted by Mia Bays, the Oscar-winning, BAFTA-nominated film producer who runs Birds’ Eye View, with local writers Alan Moore and Melinda Gebbie.

To book your tickets click here.