Alan Carr will return to Northampton to help coach team at Sixfields charity football match

Alan Carr and his dad will be taking the managers spot in the Sixfields dug out at a celebrity soccer match in Northampton to raise awareness of Neuroblastoma.

Alan Carr - known for his hugely successful Chatty Man show on Channel 4 - is the son of former Northampton Town boss Graham Carr, and the duo will team up to manage one of the celebrity teams in April's special charity match at Sixfields supporting Niamh's Next Step.

The game will take place on Sunday, April 15 at 3pm, and some of the stars lined up to play in the game include Calum Best, Shayne Ward, Jake Wood, Dean Gaffney, Lee Ryan, Lee Latchford-Evans, Simon Webbe, MC Harvey and Tubes.

Alan Carr said: "Although football was never really my thing, I have a lot of memories of spending many an afternoon at the county ground when my dad was manager of the Cobblers, so, even though the club have moved to Sixfields, attending this game will bring back memories of my childhood.

"The Cobblers have obviously been a huge part of my family through my dad and I am looking forward to helping the club raise some funds for an excellent charity.

"I can't say I have too much football knowledge, I will leave that to my dad, but I am excited about seeing as many people at Sixfields as we can supporting a superb cause."

Tickets are priced at £10 adults and £5 for under 16s, with various other packages, including the chance to meet some of the celebrities, available by emailing commercial@ntfc.co.uk.

Cobblers chairman Kelvin Thomas added: "We are delighted that we will be welcoming Alan Carr down to Sixfields in April.

"We are very proud to be staging this game in Northampton and to able to raise funds for a fantastic Northamptonshire charity.

"It’s been great getting to know Graham, and Alan is very much a Northamptonian of course having grown up in the area, and we are very excited that he has chosen Sixfields to make a public appearance back here, helping to boost what we hope will be a fantastic event for the town."

Tickets are now available from Sixfields or online from ntfcdirect.co.uk.