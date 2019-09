The air ambulance has been seen landing at The Racecourse in Northampton this morning (Friday, September 20).

The Northampton and Warwickshire Air Ambulance landed at the Kettering Road park at around 10.30am before taking off again 20 minutes later.

The air ambulance lands at the Racecourse on Kettering Road, Northampton. Photo: Critical Mass Northampton

It is unclear at this time why the helicopter landed but police and East Midlands Ambulance Service have been contacted for more.

UPDATE: Female cyclist airlifted to hospital after car crash in Northampton