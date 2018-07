Mile-long queues have formed on a major road in Northampton following a 'police incident' by a bridge.

The A45 is closed in the eastbound direction following an incident near to the Riverside Retail Park this morning.

The air ambulance has just landed near to the scene between the Barnes Meadow Interchange and the to A43 Lumbertubs Way Interchange in the last few minutes.

UPDATE: Injured man airlifted to hospital was found in central reservation of busy Northampton road