Air ambulance lands on Racecourse in Northampton after crash involving a pedestrian and a 'truck'

A pedestrian has reportedly been hit by a 'truck' in a serious collision on a road near a Northampton park.

An air ambulance was called after a member of the public was injured in the crash at the junction of St George's Avenue and Kingsley Road, by the Racecourse.

Both St George's Avenue and parts of Kingsley Road have been closed while emergency services deal with the collision.

A police spokeswoman said the incident involved a pedestrian and a 'truck' and took place shortly after 2pm.

The air ambulance, which landed on the Racecourse, reportedly left the scene at about 3pm.