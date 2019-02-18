Air ambulance lands in Northampton park

The Magpas Air Ambulance enhanced medical team were called to an incident in Northampton yesterday morning (Sunday).

The team landed at 12:47pm via the Magpas Air Ambulance at Victoria Park in St James but no other details have been given by the press office this morning.

Magpas Air Ambulance landed in Victoria Park yesterday.

Magpas Air Ambulance brings crucial lifesaving care by land and air to patients in life-threatening emergencies in the East of England and beyond.

Some of the UK’s expert doctors and paramedics volunteer their own time to work with the Magpas Air Ambulance.

The Magpas Air Ambulance medical team receives enhanced training, which allows them to offer procedures and treatments at the scene, like general anaesthetic, which are usually only available in hospital.

This means that the front line care the team delivers doesn’t just save lives, it helps seriously ill and injured people return to a good quality of life.

The public can support this lifesaving charity by joining the Magpas Lottery or visiting www.magpas.org.uk.