Air ambulance lands in Northampton as all emergency services rush to incident

The air ambulance landed in Northampton this afternoon following eyewitness reports that plumes of smoke could be seen leaving a building in Kingsthorpe.

Bective Road was taped off this afternoon (July 20) as Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service, Northamptonshire Police and East Midlands Ambulance Service attended an ongoing incident.

Emergency services have taped off Bective Road while they attend the scene.

Eyewitnesses have reported that fire fighters are concerned over the whereabouts of four children, although this remains unconfirmed by emergency services.

A spokeswoman for East Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 1.44pm on 20 July to Bective Road in Northampton to provide medical assistance at a building fire.

"We sent a paramedic in an ambulance car, two crewed ambulances, the air ambulance and our Hazardous Area Response Team and are currently still on scene.”

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue told the Chronicle & Echo this afternoon that they received a call at about 1.40pm to a large fire at a derelict building in Bective Road backing on to Yelvertoft Road.

The air ambulance could be seen scrambling to the scene this afternoon.

Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service sent four fire engines and a specialist aerial appliance to the scene and are currently still dealing with the fire now.



It is believed that there are no injuries.

The air ambulance took off from the scene at around 3.30pm

AA Traffic News is reporting that Yelvertoft Road is closed both ways and traffic in the area is slow following the building fire between A508 Harborough Road and Nursery Lane.

Yelvertoft Road has been coned off by police.

Bective Road still remains closed this afternoon.