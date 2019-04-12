Air ambulance lands in Duston following crash at busy junction

All emergency services are on the scene in Duston following a crash outside a popular pub.

The crash, on Bants Lane at the Poppyfield pub junction, happened at around 1.15pm today (Friday).

The air ambulance landed just off Timken Way South

Police, fire ambulance crews are all on the scene and an air ambulance has landed on land off Timken South Way.

Witnesses said the accident involved a car and a motorbike at the junction just before the turn off for Duston village.

The road is currently blocked and traffic is building in the area.

Northamptonshire Police have been approached for comment.