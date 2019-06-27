Air ambulance attends 'medical emergency' near Northampton park after man is injured in suspected assault

The air ambulance landed in a park in Northampton yesterday after a man was injured following an assault.

Air medics arrived at Far Cotton Recreation Ground shortly after 5pm last night (June 26).

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police has confirmed a man was injured in a suspected assault following an 'altercation' in Pleydell Road.

A victim in his 20s suffered wounds to his abdomen. He was flown to the Coventry and Walsgrave General Hospital to receive treatment, but has since been discharged.

A spokeswoman for the East Midlands Ambulance Service could only confirm that there had been a 'medical emergency' last night.

Rumours on social media had suggested the incident involved an argument between two men with dogs, but this has not been confirmed.

“We received a call at 5.05pm on 26 June to an address in Far Cotton," said the EMAS spokeswoman. "The caller reported that there was a medical emergency. We sent the air ambulance, a paramedic in a car and a crewed ambulance, and one patient was taken to Coventry and Walsgrave General Hospital by air ambulance