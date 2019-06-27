Air ambulance attends 'medical emergency' near Northampton park

The air ambulance landed in a park in Northampton yesterday to attend to a 'medical emergency' - though the cause of the serious incident has not yet been confirmed.

Air medics arrived at Far Cotton Recreation Ground shortly after 5pm last night (June 26).

A spokeswoman for the East Midlands Ambulance Service could only confirm that there had been a 'medical emergency'.

Rumours on social media had suggested the incident could have been a serious assault, though this has neither been confirmed or denied at this stage.

“We received a call at 5.05pm on 26 June to an address in Far Cotton," sais the EMAS spokeswoman. "The caller reported that there was a medical emergency. We sent the air ambulance, a paramedic in a car and a crewed ambulance, and one patient was taken to Coventry and Walsgrave General Hospital by air ambulance