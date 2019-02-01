Air ambulance and 'nine police cars' called to 'medical emergency' in Northampton

Paramedics and air ambulance staff received an early morning call-out today to assist with a 'medical emergency' in St James.

The incident saw police cordon off a block of flats in Byfield Road this morning so emergency services could deal with an ongoing incident.

Pictures taken this morning at Byfield Road.

Witnesses reported seeing two ambulances, a pair of EMAS rapid response cars and nine police cars.

A spokeswoman for East Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We received a call at 1.21am this morning to assist with a medical emergency.

"We sent two crewed ambulances, two paramedics in two ambulance cars and the air ambulance."

Northamptonshire Police has been contacted for more information, but no detail has yet been provided.

This block of flats has been taped off by police.

A Northamptonshire & Warwickshire Air Ambulance spokeswoman confirmed they were in attendance in the early hours of this morning and treated a male patient.

More updates to follow.