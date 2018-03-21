After years of problems, pensioners at Northampton home hit back after flats spend another winter without heating

Fed-up pensioners at a Northampton home where some flats have not had heating since Christmas want action taken now.

Elderly residents at Simon De Senlis Court, in The Mounts, say they have had enough of endless promises by housing manager Hyde Group to fix a long list of persistent problems.

Residents say Simon De Senlis has been plagued with problems for years.

They have now banded together and signed a letter of complaint listing every overlooked problem they know in their home, including leaking roofs, a flat with no hot water since early February and a downstairs bathroom that hasn't worked for two years.

Some were left to shiver through the Beast From The East snowstorm earlier this month with only one electric heater to warm their entire flat.

82-year-old Alan Myers has had no heating since Christmas and has run up a £220 electric bill in three months just trying to keep warm by a single electric heater.

He said: "I'm fed up. I've been through all the snow this year without any heating. It's been four months now. I wish I had moved last year before the winter.

The letter to Hyde lists the ongoing problems at Simon De Senlis that residents want fixed.

"I think Hyde are a waste of space. They stay nice and warm in their offices in London and don't bother with us. I would be surprised if they even answer our letter."

Although Hyde handed out electric heaters to each flat when the home's underfloor heating failed last year, residents pockets have been hit through paying their own hiked-up electric bills - alongside their normal heating costs paid through their rent.

It only adds to the problems residents have faced year after year at the £600-a-month sheltered accommodation, including a six-week spell in November when the only lift broke down and left disabled pensioners trapped on the first floor. The lift has since been repaired.

The letter, signed by 18 residents, reads: "There seems to be an ongoing list of repairs that are not resolved and all we get are promises from Hyde to sort them. We pay a high rent which has recently increase again and expect some back up service from the housing association."

The Hyde Group, who took over in 2013, have been approached for comment. A spokeswoman has confirmed previously that the underfloor heating will be replaced this summer. Heating in communal areas of the home still works.