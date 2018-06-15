Acrobats and clowns on show as circus comes to town at Northampton primary school

The circus is coming to town at one Northampton primary school later this month.

Parklands Primary School is opening its gates to Happy's Circus, an all-human two-hour performance featuring acrobats, aerialists and magicians.

Parklands Primary School.

Parklands Primary School teacher Emma Dawes said: "It's going to be a fun-filled evening for everyone to enjoy, It’s sure to be a success and all profits go back to the school to raise money for much-needed equipment.

"Come and join us for what is sure to be a great family evening."

A circus big top will be raised in time for the show on June 24 and gates open at 5pm. The performance starts at 6pm.

Tickets are on sale and all money raised will go back into improving facilities at the school.

Tickets are £8 each or family tickets (2 adult and 2 children) are £27. Tickets are available from Parklands School reception or by phoning 01604 491769.