Abington Park Museum to host 'Edwardian Extravaganza' fun day this weekend

Families will be able to step back in time at an Edwardian themed family fun day at Abington Park Museum this weekend.

The Edwardian Extravaganza, organised by Northampton Museums and Art Gallery, will feature music and activities from the period between 1901 and 1910, supported by a whole host of characters from the History Needs You group and the Looking Glass Theatre.

Visitors can meet Photographer Mr Helions Bumpstead and his muse Miss Shudy Camps in their Edwardian Photo Studio and dress in Edwardian costume for a portrait taken with their 120 year-old camera.

Members of the 1902 British Army will be wandering around the museum telling tales of their adventures in the battles of the Boer War, while Edwardian ladies teach croquet on the lawn and Mr Henry Kemble from the Palace Theatre of Varieties entertains the crowds.

Visitors can take part in a variety of performances and enjoy traditional Punch and Judy shows at 2.30pm and 3.30pm, alongside children’s craft activities and Coronation music from 1902, provided by the Moulton 77 brass band.

Councillor Anna King, cabinet member for community engagement and safety, said: “This is set to be a really fun day out for all the family, with actors bringing history to life and providing a brilliant range of entertainment.

“If you love history and would like to know more about the Edwardian period, this is certainly an event not to be missed.”

Admission to the event on Saturday, August 11 at 1pm, is free, with a small charge for some activities. The event runs until 5pm and refreshments will be available throughout the day.