An 85-year-old woman had to be rescued from firefighters after she got stuck in deep mud in Plumpton, near Towcester.

The sticky situation occurred at 11.34am yesterday (October 28) when the pensioner phoned 999 to alert emergency services that she had become stuck in mud that reached to her thighs. She used 'What3Words' app to inform them of her location.

Firefighters and police officers attended the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firefighters had to use ladders and a shovel to free the pensioner from the mud.

A spokesman for the Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "The crew from Brackley helped to remove the 85-year-old woman from the mud using a short ladder and shovels.

"They also liaised with police, who arranged to transport the woman back to her home."