'A legend in his own lifetime': Northampton school pays tribute after passing of sports teacher

A Northampton school has paid its respect to its sports teacher who passed away last week.

Andy Watson, 60, taught PE at Ecton Brook Primary School and worked in many of the town's schools for more than 30 years.

On the day of Mr Watson's funeral, July 18, the school will close as many of its staff wish to attend the service and pay their respects.

"Mr Watson was a much-loved teacher at our school. He worked as a sports teacher across the town for many years," reads a statement from Ecton Brook Primary School.

"His impact upon so many children has been immense and we have had many past pupils, parents and colleagues who have contacted the school to pass on their thoughts about him and express their deep sadness at this loss.

"Mr Watson was indeed a legend in his own lifetime. He epitomised everything a teacher should be, kind, funny, supportive, challenging and just an all-round wonderful man.

"He inspired and cared for pupils and encouraged each one to be the best that they could be.

"We will miss him every day in our school and we go forward remembering his positive attitude and try to act as he would have wanted at this sad time."

Mr Watson’s funeral cars will drive past the Bellinge campus on Fieldmill Road on the day of his funeral, at approximately 12.45pm.

The school shared a poem with the children in assembly. It decided, as a school, its aim in life is ‘to be more Mr Watson’.

We can shed tears that he is gone

Or we can smile because he has lived

We can close our eyes and pray that he will come back

Or we can open our eyes and see all that he has left

Our hearts can be empty because we can’t see him

Or they can be full of the love that he shared

We can turn our back on tomorrow and live in yesterday

Or we can be happy for tomorrow because of yesterday

We can remember him and only that he is gone

Or we can cherish his memory and let it live on

We can cry, close our mind, be empty and turn our back

Or we can do what he would want: smile, open our eyes, love and go on………