A fully-decorated Christmas tree - and other weird things in the lost-and-found at Northampton's Travelodges

Budget hotel brand Travelodge has revealed some of the unusual treasures left behind in its Northampton rooms in 2018.

They include a box of WW2 memorabilia, a baby grand piano, and a fully decorated Christmas tree.

Staff also found a complete wedding guest list and a suitcase full of vintage comic books accidentally left behind by lodgers.

They also revealed the top 10 most popular items left behind when customers check out - they are phone chargers, tablets, phones, notepads, teddy bears, toiletries, drones, pyjamas, socks and books.

Meanwhile, across the country, the hotel chain has seen a growing trend of forgetful pet owners leaving their animals in their rooms - including a Blue-Eyed Cockatoo named Brexit in Brighton and two Persian cats in Swindon.

Shakila Ahmed, Travelodge Spokeswoman said: “With nearly 19 million customers annually staying at our 557 UK hotels for a variety of reasons, we do get a range of fascinating items left behind. This year’s audit included a brand new ice-cream van, a jilted groom, an amazing Technicolour Dream Coat, a 5ft teddy bear made of popcorn and even a replica of Megan Markel’s wedding dress.

“Interestingly, we have seen a rise this year in important business papers, valuable items and lucky charms being left behind in our hotels. This includes a chest of semi-precious jewels, a rare bottle of vintage champagne, a Coutts chequebook and a 21-year-old lucky penny belonging to a CEO. When it comes to why so many customers forget their treasured items, there is one common theme, and that’s living in a fast and furious world. Where time is of the essence especially when getting from A to B and therefore valuable possessions are easily being forgotten.”