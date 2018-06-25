A blistering day for bangers: Northampton’s sausage and cider festival in pictures

Northampton’s biggest sausage and cider festival was a sizzling success after returning to the town on Friday and Saturday.

The event at the Old Scouts Rugby Football Club (RFC) ground in Rushmere Road saw hundreds enjoy a range of 30 ciders, all produced by artisan makers from across the UK.

Food stalls selling a variety of sausages - from artisan hot dogs to Polish kielbasa, Boerewors and cheese and chorizo griddled toasties - also kept the punters well fed, while a live stage played host to bands including James Chapman and The Blue Moon and Life of Riley.

Proceeds for the event will go towards supporting Old Scouts RFC.

Last year the event raised £1,500 to support LU15, the campaign to help Northampton schoolboy Luis Ghaut and to raise awareness about Osteosarcoma.