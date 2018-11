Police have said a crash involving five vehicles in Northampton saw two people suffer injuries.

The accident happened near the junction of Harborough Road, Kingsthorpe, and Boughton Green Road at about 11pm on Wednesday.

Five vehicles were involved, three of which were moving, with the other two stationary.

Police said two people were treated for minor injuries.

A 16-year-old was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and remained in custody on Thursday afternoon.