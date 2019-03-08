£9million Vulcan Works redevelopment in Northampton town centre to begin later this month as contractor is appointed

Building work is due to start on the long-awaited Vulcan Works redevelopment later this month, it has been confirmed.

The £9million borough council led project has faced a series of hurdles over the last five years, but workers are set to finally be on site within the next three weeks.

The former Vulcan Works site, between Guildhall Road, Angel Street and Fetter Street, will be transformed

It comes after Northampton Borough Council appointed Rugby-based construction company Stepnell as the main contractors for the development. The appointment was confirmed at a behind-closed-doors discussion at a cabinet meeting in January.

It means the project seems to finally be moving forward according to the latest cabinet report from Councillor Tim Hadland, who is responsible for regeneration in Northampton.

In his report, which will be read by councillors before a full council meeting on Monday (March 11), Councillor Hadland writes: “This is the largest town centre regeneration scheme for many years, and will provide a springboard for new and expanding businesses in the creative industries.”

The council had agreed ‘in principle’ back in June 2014 to redevelop the former Vulcan Works site into a ‘creative industries hub’, to provide new business space for those in the creative and digital sector. And planning permission was granted in January 2015.

Demolition work has already taken place at the former Amalgamated Tyres site at the junction of Fetter Street and St John’s Street.

Once complete, the project will provide a total of 59 lettable units of variable sizes for creative industries. During its first ten years of operation, Vulcan Works is expected to support up to 100 businesses, creating around 300 jobs.

The project, which is aiming to be completed by autumn in 2020, has been boosted by £3million of funding from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), which has been added to £6million of funding from the South East Midlands Local Enterprise Partnership (SEMLEP).