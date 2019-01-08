£26k investment to improve quality of Northampton football pitches

A pilot scheme is set to see £26,000 invested in improving the grass pitches at three of Northampton’s footballing hotspots.

Weekend regulars plying their trade at the Racecourse, Lings playing fields and Far Cotton rec will hopefully notice fewer bobbles than they are used to when attempting to pass to teammates as a result of the works, which are set to take place throughout the year.

The pilot was announced by Northampton Borough Council’s cabinet member for the environment, Councillor Mike Hallam, in his monthly report to full council.

Although the budget won’t stretch far enough for the pitches to be relaid, various improvement works such as spiking, fertilising and seeding will take place.

‘Goal mouth renovations’ will be undertaken, signalling excellent news for the town’s goalkeepers, who can expect their weekly wash to be less churned with mud and grime.

The money is being invested as a pilot scheme by the Football Association in a bid to tempt more local teams back into using the facilities.

Councillor Hallam said: “Over the summer, meetings had been held with both the local and national football associations to investigate how to improve football pitch quality in Northampton. This is a very positive project and we will be working with the football teams during it.”

The work will take place on weekdays and not at weekends when the pitches are in use.