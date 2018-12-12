24-hour gym in Northampton set to be unmanned at night

A gym in Northampton has requested to vary its planning permission so staff do not need to be on the premises at night.

PureGym in St Peter's Square - which was once the Lava & Ignite nightclub - was given permission to open by councillors in 2012 on the proviso it was staffed round the clock.

But the company is now seeking to reduce the hours staff are present. Staff would work from 6am to 10pm during the week and 8am to 6pm on a weekend.

In an application statement, the company said: "The borough council will be aware that PureGym has been operating from the application site for more than six years without any serious incidents in respect of noise, disturbance and anti-social behaviour."

Between the hours of 8pm and 8am, the gym would be monitored via CCTV by staff at PureGym's central support office except in an emergency.

Help Points allow members to contact Pure Gym’s central Support Office by telephone in the event of an emergency.

"Where additional staff support is required during unmanned hours then management will be called to the site, " the application says.