20 new jobs created as Northampton pub and carvery reopens after six-figure refurbishment

A Northampton pub reopened its doors last Friday to show off its new look and menu in a six-figure revamp which has created 20 jobs.

The Quays in Little Billing now features an extended drinks list and new carvery in a "family-friendly pub atmosphere that caters for all".

Carl Bruce, the new general manager at the Quays, pulls the first pint

Alongside the improved food and drink offering, the Quays' revamp has seen a Wacky Warehouse installed and the pub will maintain its traditional features and comfortable, homely atmosphere.

Carl Bruce, the pub's general manager, said: “The Quays has always been a popular destination for people in Little Billing, so we’re pleased to be able to offer an improved food and drink offering to our regulars and new customers alike.

“The investment has been a real success, with great feedback on the new carvery, and pub atmosphere. We look forward to welcoming loyal and new guests over the coming months.”

The new carvery is served fresh every day and includes the choice of three hand-carved roast meats that have been slow cooked for up to 14 hours.

The new-look carvery

A Camembert and beetroot open pie is also available.

Alongside the carvery is a full menu which is filled with pub classics like hand-battered cod and chips, British beef and ale pie, and 28-day aged steaks served fresh from the grill.

The drinks range has been selected by experts to ensure the bar is well stocked with all the favourites – from a wide range of wines, beers, national and local cask ales, craft beers, cocktails and spirits, together with a great choice of soft drinks.

Additional cask ales are available on the bar, as well as existing drinks deals.