17 Northampton takeaways with a zero or one star food hygiene rating

Here are the 17 businesses in Northampton that fall under the ‘takeaway/sandwhich shop’ section on the Food Standards Agency website which have been ranked as zero and one star. The Food Standards Agency official listings show 16 takeaways were given a one-star rating and one got a zero. Each business is given a hygiene rating from 0-5 when it is inspected by a food safety officer from the council, and a database is kept by the Food Standards Agency. One-star rating indicates “major improvement necessary”, while zero rating signifies “urgent improvement necessary”. All ratings were correct at the time of publication, according to the FSA.
