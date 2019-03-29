Food hygiene ratings - Northampton

17 Northampton takeaways with a zero or one star food hygiene rating

A total of 17 takeaways across Northampton currently have a zero or one-star rating, according to food hygiene inspectors.

Here are the 17 businesses in Northampton that fall under the ‘takeaway/sandwhich shop’ section on the Food Standards Agency website which have been ranked as zero and one star. The Food Standards Agency official listings show 16 takeaways were given a one-star rating and one got a zero. Each business is given a hygiene rating from 0-5 when it is inspected by a food safety officer from the council, and a database is kept by the Food Standards Agency. One-star rating indicates “major improvement necessary”, while zero rating signifies “urgent improvement necessary”. All ratings were correct at the time of publication, according to the FSA.

1. Bushland Chippy, 16 Bushland Road, Northampton

2. Calabash Hut, Wellington Place, Northampton

3. Canton House, Dallington Road, Northampton

4. China House, Spencer Bridge Road, St James, Northampton

