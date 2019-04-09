115 new homes on former school site in Northampton recommended for approval

Plans to build 115 new homes on the former site of Blackthorn Middle School have been recommended for approval by planning officers at Northampton Borough Council.

Councillors on the authority’s planning committee will meet next Tuesday (April 16) to discuss the application for the Blackthorn Road site, which has been vacant for some time after the reorganisation of schools in the town.

The 115 dwellings would be made up of 12 one-bedroom, 14 two-bedroom, 68 three-bedroom and 21 four-bedroom homes. The bulk of these buildings would be two storeys, however, the flats - the one bedroom dwellings - would be over three storeys. In addition, a total of 239 car parking spaces would be provided, including garages.

Planning officers have recommended that the scheme be given approval, saying: “It is considered that the proposed development represents an appropriate use of the site, and would assist in delivering needed additional housing within the Northampton area.

“In addition, it is considered that as the proposal would not unduly adversely affect the surrounding area and that the impacts of the development could be mitigated.”

There are a number of conditions though that applicants Countryside Properties would have to meet as part of the planning permission.

These include 35 per cent on-site affordable housing, a payment towards primary school education, and an on-site public open space being built, including play equipment, that would be maintained and made available for public access for life.

But homeowners of five nearby properties say that the new homes will have an adverse impact on the local roads. Access to the development would be via the road which was constructed to serve the original school.

Planning officers considered the access road through ‘to be of sufficient size and proportions to serve the scale of the residential development’.