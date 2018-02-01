£10 million Northampton Town loan investigation 'nearing completion', say Northamptonshire Police

Final interviews are taking place as part of the investigation into the £10 million loaned to Cobblers as Northamptonshire Police prepare a file for the Crown Prosecution Service, it has been revealed.

Thee investigation, which has been going on for more than two years, is now close to completion, according to a statement from Northamptonshire Police.

Northampton Borough Council handed Northampton Town more than £10 million to complete a stadium development back in 2013, but only a small proportion of the funds were ever passed on to the stadium builders, the Buckingham Group. The football club later defaulted on the loan repayments to the council.

In November 2015, police launched an investigation to discover whether the funds had been misappropriated.

The latest update from Northamptonshire Police states that investigation will continue for at least "the next few months".

“Our investigation is ongoing and we continue to gather large volumes of material which is being assessed for its relevance. There are a number of people who we are yet to complete the interview process with and this will continue for the next few months as we prepare a file for the consideration of the Crown Prosecution Service," the statement said.

"As we examine this greater material we are finding further potential significant witnesses, who we are contacting. Northamptonshire Police would encourage anybody who has any information, or concerns, to make contact with the incident room in confidence, to allow us to assess the information.”

In an earlier statement released in September, police said more than 500 statements had been taken and more than 2,100 exhibits seized. Police said, at the time, that seven individuals had been arrested and a further nine interviewed at length under caution.