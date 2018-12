If you're looking for a comfortable few hours in the warm this Christmas break, here are just of 10 of Northampton's cosiest pubs to make a trip for.



There might not be space on the books for Christmas dinner this close to the big day, but every pub here can offer a cosy drink inside in the run up to the 25th. Be sure to check out their websites for opening hours leading up to New Years Eve.

1. The White Horse, Old, NN6 9QX A little way out of Northampton is The White Horse. This dog-friendly rustic tavern has those classic cosy hallmarks with low ceilings, wooden floors and an open brick fireplace.

2. The White Horse - Interior The owners have added a great modern twist to The White Horse and have gone all-out in the decorating. It's half a Tudor farmhouse and half a snug restaurant in an idyllic village.

3. The Old Cherry, Great Houghton, NN4 7AT The Old Cherry Tree is the oldest pub in Northampton and carries the historic charm to boot. Grade II listed, thatched roof, log burner, wooden bar - it's got it all.

4. The Old Cherry Tree - Interior Come get cosy under the thatched roof of the Old Cherry Tree Inn. And relax - there's still wifi.

