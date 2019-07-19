Win a VIP family trip to Woburn Safari Park with hotel stay, lunch for four and £100 to spend

Get up close and personal with some serious wildlife this summer.

We have teamed up with our friends at Woburn Safari Park to offer the chance to win a VIP trip for four to the picturesque Bedfordshire estate.

The prize includes:

* Three-hour VIP experience for two adults and two children

* Overnight stay with breakfast at the Woburn Hotel

* Slap up Pieminister lunch at the Lookout Cafe

* £100 gift voucher to spend during your visit to the park

Woburn is celebrating the opening of the brand new Land of Lemurs walkthrough this month and our winners will enjoy a special up-close encounter with the stars of the show - the four species of adorable lemurs.

But that’s not all you’ll want to look out for at the park this summer. See if you can spot the fresh-faced babies, including two adorable alpacas, three fluffy penguin chicks and the gorgeous baby monkeys.

Be sure to hop aboard the Great Woburn Railway, which will take you to feed the friendly alpaca herd at new Alpaca Outpost.

Plus get close enough to touch an elephant during their daily meet and greet demonstration, or come along from August 10-11 for fun games, a fantastic raffle and a special photo with an elephant, all in aid of the International Elephant Foundation.

After meeting the animals, there’s lots more to see and do at the park, at no extra cost. Blow off some steam in the brand new Jungle Jamboree outdoor adventure playground, or in the indoor soft play area - the Mammoth Play Ark.

Then, take things down a notch with a leisurely paddle across Swan Lake on the new fleet of swan and dragon boats.

The first correct entry chosen at random after the closing date of Wednesday, July 31, 2019 will win.

Woburn Safari Park terms and condition

The prize is non-transferable and there is no cash alternative. Transport costs, spending money and other expenses are not included. Transport is not provided to and from the park, or during your visit.

The date of the stay and experience are subject to availability and must be booked with the VIP Experiences team (01525 290991/ vip@woburnsafari.co.uk) and the Woburn Hotel (01525 290441 / info@woburnhotel.co.uk ) before 15/12/2019.

Standard terms and conditions for entry and VIP Experiences will apply to the winner and guests.