What £1.2 million can buy you on the Northampton property market
Sedgebrook House is a spacious listed grade II former farmhouse of 17th century origin.
The six bedroom detached house in Pitsford Road, Chapel Brampton, sits in around two acres of lands and features five reception rooms, games room, office suite, six bath/shower rooms and a guest suite.
It is currently on the market for £1,250,000 with Jackson-Stops, Northampton.
Sedgebrook House, Pitsford Road. Marketed by Jackson-Stops, Northampton.