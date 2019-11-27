Two festive Friday dates have been announced by the organisers of Northampton's popular street food festival

A huge wood-burning stove will keep foodies warm and toasty at the festive pop-up events at Bite Street next month.

Bite Street at Christmas will take place on Friday, December 13 and Friday, December 20 at Duston Mill in Upton Way, Sixfields.

Organisers announced on social media: "Northampton's hottest street food pop-up is opening for two Festive Fridays in the run up to Christmas.

"Everything's inside the barn at Bite Street with a roaring fire to keep everyone toasty warm.

"Opening night boasts tacos and South African street food. Tickets just £5, which includes a glass of prosecco. Bookings open now."

Bite Street launched in May with more than 1,000 people through the door during the first weekend.

It is a monthly pop-up event featuring some of the region’s best street food vendors.

A house DJ will play throughout the night and the barn will be decorated to make it cosy and festive.

The bar will be selling craft beer, wine, fruit cider, prosecco, gin and rum.

Doors open at 6.30pm with last orders at 11.30pm.

